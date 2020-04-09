Tiger Shroff is undoubtedly the youngest action star of the industry and no one matches his kicks and punches. The actor has always stepped on the screen to deliver a stellar performance and always does something different that would take the audiences by total awe.

One of the most bankable actors on the industry, Tiger Shroff is the youngest action star with his popularity soaring high across segments.

But how does he always deliver such performances, ever wondered that? It’s simple- taking zero days off and practicing until you get perfect and then mastering those perfect stunts. That’s how Tiger does it. Even the directors and producers who've worked with him have said that there is no competition when it comes to the actor and his skills!

With Baaghi being one of the most successful franchises to his credit, the actor has always leaped with the action sequences by bringing some of his kicks and punches more smoothly and introducing us to some international level action. Baaghi 3 was truly an action film which had us entertained and thrilled throughout till the very end minute.

Tiger always takes it upon himself to ensure that his hulking fanbase always has something new to look out for! The audience always has praises for the actor for delivering an impeccable performance, every single time where Baaghi 3 was his most recent that charted phenomenal success at the box office.

On the work front, the actor is currently basking in the success of Baaghi 3 and will be seen in the second installment of Heropanti which is all set to release on 16th July 2021.