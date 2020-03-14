  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tiger Shroff mourns loss of pet cat JD

Tiger Shroff mourns loss of pet cat JD

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Mar 2020 15:54:29 IST

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Tiger Shroff has taken to social media to express grief over the demise of his pet cat JD, which was with the family for the past 17 years. The actor addressed his pet as a "brother".

"God bless you my brother. Thank you for 17 years of only happiness and love. hope you come back to us in every lifetime. Until then wherever you are be happy healthy and keep playing until i come join you again! I love you so much #rip," Tiger wrote, with a photograph of JD on Instagram.

Not only Tiger, his entire family expressed grief on Instagram. Jackie Shroff reposted Tiger's post.

Tiger's mother, Ayesha Shroff wrote: "Goodbye our JD you gave us 17 years of only pure love."

On the work front, Tiger Shroff's "Baaghi 3" started with a good opening at the domestic box office but the film's business is currently suffering owing to closure of cinema halls across several states in the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic.

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsAamir Khan's adorable snap with Gippy Grewal's son goes viral

Aamir Khan's adorable snap with Gippy Grewal's son goes viral

NewsNeha Dhupia trolled over fake feminism

Neha Dhupia trolled over fake feminism

NewsWhy Zareen Khan was awestruck in Ahmedabad

Why Zareen Khan was awestruck in Ahmedabad

NewsAmitabh Bachchan went gujiya-gorging on Holi!

Amitabh Bachchan went gujiya-gorging on Holi!

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal Unwittingly Crosses Swords With Inspector Chalu Pandey

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal Unwittingly Crosses Swords With Inspector Chalu Pandey

NewsWhy Emily Blunt loves living in Brooklyn?

Why Emily Blunt loves living in Brooklyn?

Fashion & LifestyleTere Maathe Jhumar Damke: From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shehnaaz Gill these celebs wearing stylish Maang Tikka

Tere Maathe Jhumar Damke: From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shehnaaz Gill these celebs wearing stylish Maang Tikka

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Heartbreak Weather' by Niall Horan

Song Lyrics of 'Heartbreak Weather' by Niall Horan

Movie ReviewAsur Review : Intriguingly probing introspective on good and evil

Asur Review : Intriguingly probing introspective on good and evil