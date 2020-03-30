  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tiger Shroff plays football in the drawing room to stay active

Tiger Shroff plays football in the drawing room to stay active

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Mar 2020 12:39:31 IST

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Unable to hit the gym owing to the lockdown, Bollywood star Tiger Shroff has taken to playing football at home, besides of course keeping up with his workout regime.

The "Baaghi 3" actor shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen laying football in the drawing room and working out on the terrace on a breezy evening. He is barebodied in track pants, giving fans a peek of the fact that his abs are still well-toned.

"My mom never let us play in the house when we were kids, guess this time she has no choice," went his witty caption.

Tiger has been waiting to get back to his workout routine, which is evident from his social media posts. A few days ago he shared a picture of himself and wrote: "Ek tha Tiger jo shape me tha..."

It seems the actor is finally happy to have resumed his workout.

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsMahesh Babu offers help to TFI workers amid COVID-19

Mahesh Babu offers help to TFI workers amid COVID-19

NewsYo Yo Honey Singh requests fans to stay at home to fight the outbreak

Yo Yo Honey Singh requests fans to stay at home to fight the outbreak

NewsCountry music icon Joe Diffie dies of coronavirus

Country music icon Joe Diffie dies of coronavirus

NewsArjan Bajwa gets great appreciation for a powerful performance in his first digital web series

Arjan Bajwa gets great appreciation for a powerful performance in his first digital web series

NewsBen Affleck, Ana de Armas enjoy romantic outing

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas enjoy romantic outing

NewsShivin Narang: I love playing the character of Rudra in Beyhadh 2

Shivin Narang: I love playing the character of Rudra in Beyhadh 2

NewsKhushali Kumar Wins Critics' Hearts at the 5 th Druk International Film Festival (DIFF)

Khushali Kumar Wins Critics' Hearts at the 5 th Druk International Film Festival (DIFF)

NewsJohn Krasinski spreads 'Good News' amid Covid-19 pandemic

John Krasinski spreads 'Good News' amid Covid-19 pandemic

NewsMahesh Babu offers help to TFI workers amid COVID-19

Mahesh Babu offers help to TFI workers amid COVID-19