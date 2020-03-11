  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 3' sees a jump on Holi

Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 3' sees a jump on Holi

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Mar 2020 14:58:39 IST

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) The festival of Holi worked wonders for the producers of "Baaghi 3" as the film saw a jump in numbers on the day of the festival, which was the fifth day after release.

The collections of the film on Tuesday stood at Rs 14.05 cr, which is a significant jump from the film's collection on Monday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "'Baaghi 3' jumps on Day 5, #Holi festivities give it a big push... Biz multiplies across circuits, despite several screens starting shows post 3 pm... Mass circuits are fantastic... FriRs 17.50 cr, Sat Rs 16.03 cr, Sun Rs 20.30 cr, Mon Rs 9.06 cr, Tue Rs 14.05 cr. Total: Rs 76.94 cr. #India biz."

It remains to be seen if the film continues with the growth in numbers, or starts to record a slump Wednesday onward.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, "Baaghi 3" released in India on March 6. The action drama sees Tiger Shroff returning as Ronnie. In the third film, he goes to Syria and singlehandedly takes on an entire army to rescue his brother, played by Riteish Deshmukh. The movie also features Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande.

--IANS

sim/vnc

News'Falcon And Winter Soldier' shoot cancelled amid coronavirus spread

'Falcon And Winter Soldier' shoot cancelled amid coronavirus spread

NewsCoronavirus scare: Daniel Radcliffe refutes rumours of being infected

Coronavirus scare: Daniel Radcliffe refutes rumours of being infected

NewsBillie Eilish delivers a strong message to body shamers at Miami concert

Billie Eilish delivers a strong message to body shamers at Miami concert

NewsMentalhood: Witness a roller coaster journey of Motherhood with Karisma Kapoor and others

Mentalhood: Witness a roller coaster journey of Motherhood with Karisma Kapoor and others

NewsTaylor Swift bags top spot on Google's most-searched woman list

Taylor Swift bags top spot on Google's most-searched woman list

NewsJungle Cruise trailer: Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt set out on a mystical journey

Jungle Cruise trailer: Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt set out on a mystical journey

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Laadki from Angrezi Medium

Song Lyrics of Laadki from Angrezi Medium

Fashion & LifestyleGoa Wale BEACH Pe: From Hina Khan to Tejasswi Prakash these celebs slay in 'Beach Wala Pose'

Goa Wale BEACH Pe: From Hina Khan to Tejasswi Prakash these celebs slay in 'Beach Wala Pose'

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Radhika Madan makes a surprise appearance at the Multiplex

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Radhika Madan makes a surprise appearance at the Multiplex