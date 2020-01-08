  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tiger Shroff's latest picture from the sets of Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff's latest picture from the sets of Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Jan 2020 19:00:49 IST

The youngest action star Tiger Shroff is riding high on the success of his last film and is currently shooting for his upcoming action flick Baaghi 3.

The actor is currently on a shooting schedule for the movie in Jaipur. Tiger is sporting a raw, rugged look in the movie and shared a picture on his social media which has made his fans go gaga over him and everyone is flooding his comments section.

Also read: Tiger Shroff marks countdowns to two months to 'Baaghi 3'

Similarly, Tiger was sharing pictures from Serbia where he was shooting for Baaghi 3 after the release of WAR. Helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baagi 3 is all set to release on 6th March 2020.

Recently, Tiger shared a post on his social media handle to mark the two-month countdown for Baaghi 3.

Tiger Shroff aces every character he plays on-screen. The actor is in full swing with his Baaghi 3 preparations and has been shooting in extreme weather conditions like 4 degrees at exotic locations in Serbia.

Tiger has time and again treated his fans with his movie looks and fans have been drooling over it. Currently, he is on his last schedule and shooting in Jaipur.

Related Topics

NewsBigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla notices love bite on Mahira Sharma's neck

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla notices love bite on Mahira Sharma's neck

NewsMelissa McCarthy to collaborate with Nicole Kidman

Melissa McCarthy to collaborate with Nicole Kidman

NewsAkshay Kumar lands in trouble over his latest commercial

Akshay Kumar lands in trouble over his latest commercial

NewsFirst Look Poster Out: Nidaan Starring Gireesh Sahdev and Krunali Madke

First Look Poster Out: Nidaan Starring Gireesh Sahdev and Krunali Madke

NewsDabangg 3: Salman Khan surprises Kichcha Sudeep with a luxury car

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan surprises Kichcha Sudeep with a luxury car

NewsKangana Ranaut is all praises for Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak'

Kangana Ranaut is all praises for Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak'

NewsTiger Shroff's latest picture from the sets of Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff's latest picture from the sets of Baaghi 3

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of SUPERSTAR by Neha Kakkar and Vibhor Parashar

Song Lyrics of SUPERSTAR by Neha Kakkar and Vibhor Parashar

NewsMahesh Babu is receiving a lot of love for the trailer of his upcoming next!

Mahesh Babu is receiving a lot of love for the trailer of his upcoming next!