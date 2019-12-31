Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff celebrating New Year with Boyfriend. She is on a romantic vacation with her boyfriend these days. Krishna Shroff shared many pictures of the poolside on her Instagram account in which she looks very hot in a bikini.

Krishna is seen lying in a black bikini with a bridge. While sharing this picture, Krishna gave the caption, "Nirvana state of mind".

Apart from the fans, Bollywood actor and brother Tiger Shroff also commented on her picture. He commented an emoji while pulling his sister's leg. Apart from this, she shared many romantic photos with her boyfriend.

Krishna Shroff captioned,"Always making me laugh. 😆 Grateful to have met my best friend, twin soul, and love this year. ♥️✨ @ebanhyams"