There’s no doubt that Tiger Shroff is the youngest action star and nobody matches up to his fitness in the industry. The actor can pull off any stunts from kicks en aire, to sliding splits to multiple kicks punches, back flips and much more!

Amidst this lockdown, the actor shares a throwback where he is doing multiple backflips in a single attempt and also shares the feelings in a post on his social media, saying, " I get dizzy just watching this, not the most comfortable feeling, I remember puking after every session. But i guess it was all worth it in the end. Old training footage. #practicemakesprogress"