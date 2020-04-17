  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Lifestyle
  3. Tiger Shroff shares a reel of back flips that he misses doing

Tiger Shroff shares a reel of back flips that he misses doing

Tiger Shroff
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Apr 2020 10:53:58 IST

There’s no doubt that Tiger Shroff is the youngest action star and nobody matches up to his fitness in the industry. The actor can pull off any stunts from kicks en aire, to sliding splits to multiple kicks punches, back flips and much more!

Amidst this lockdown, the actor shares a throwback where he is doing multiple backflips in a single attempt and also shares the feelings in a post on his social media, saying, " I get dizzy just watching this, not the most comfortable feeling, I remember puking after every session. But i guess it was all worth it in the end. Old training footage. #practicemakesprogress"

Related Topics

Fashion & LifestyleJacqueline Fernandez shows us how Yoga, with inversions is the best pick for quarantine

Jacqueline Fernandez shows us how Yoga, with inversions is the best pick for quarantine

Fashion & LifestyleSurbhi Jyoti flaunts her grey outfit

Surbhi Jyoti flaunts her grey outfit

Fashion & LifestyleDisha Patani is the fittest actress of Bollywood

Disha Patani is the fittest actress of Bollywood

Fashion & LifestylePower Couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana flaunt their chemistry on the magazine cover

Power Couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana flaunt their chemistry on the magazine cover

Fashion & LifestyleHina Khan's after bath selfie is too hot to handle

Hina Khan's after bath selfie is too hot to handle

Fashion & LifestyleKriti Kharbanda's throwback picture as bride defines she is pure beauty

Kriti Kharbanda's throwback picture as bride defines she is pure beauty

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'I'm Ready' by Sam Smith & Demi Lovato

Song Lyrics of 'I'm Ready' by Sam Smith & Demi Lovato

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Dynasty' by Rina Sawayama

Song Lyrics of 'Dynasty' by Rina Sawayama

NewsGanesh Acharya has someting to say about Sara Ali Khan

Ganesh Acharya has someting to say about Sara Ali Khan