Tiger Shroff shares video of first double landing, fans are awestruck

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Apr 2020 17:51:03 IST

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Action star Tiger Shroff has always been synonymous fitness and body flexibility. The actor keeps entertaining fans by sharing videos of workout and stunts. In his latest videoposted on Friday, Tiger flaunts his first double landing, and he sure does it effortlessly!

"Little pleasures of life... my boys and i celebrating my first double landing. @kuldeepshashi @swainvikram @nadeemakhtarparkour88," he captioned the vidoe.

Fans are absolutely delighted to watch the video and they expressed awe and admiration in the comments section.

One fan commented: "Excellent work Tiger!"

Another fan wrote: "Tiger Shroff is a legend."

A female fan expressed: "My king, my love, my superhero!"

Recently, Tiger Shroff shared a video where he can be seen working out on his home's terrace. The actor left his upper body bare to flaunt his perfect abs and muscles.

