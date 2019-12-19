Tigmanshu Dhulia: Protesting kids are our heroes

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Several B-Towners have been vocal in denouncing the police violence on students at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University earlier this week, and many have subsequently joined the students in their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia is the latest to open up on the matter and has tagged the protesting students as our heroes.

He took to Twitter to express that he is proud of the fearless kids who are protesting against CAA.

He wrote: "I used to say that I don't see my hero in today's society and that's why so many bio pics are being made today I take my words back all the protesting kids are our heroes so concerned and fearless they make me so proud I am with you kids".

Reacting to his tweet, a user requested the filmmaker to address the protesters as students and adults instead of kids.

The comment reads: "Appreciate your sentiment but could we start addressing them as students, as brave adults, as them, as daring young citizens of this country and not as 'kids.' Thank you."

However, the filmmaker maintained that he will continue to address the protesters as kids because that makes them even better icons than people of his age.

He replied: "They are kids and that makes them even better icons then me and others my age I am ready to follow them".

--IANS

abh/vnc