Tisca Chopra shares video of monkeys having 'pool party

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) As humans are locked-away at home due to the outbreak of coronavirus, animals have taken over. Actress Tisca Chopra shared a hilarious video on social media of monkeys enjoying in a swimming pool.

Tisca took to Instagram, where she shared the funny clip. In the video, two monkeys can be seen. One monkey sits on the railing of a balcony, another can be seen jumping into the swimming pool.

After taking a dive, the monkey then swims leisurely and then goes to a corner to sit by the pool. The other monkey too enjoys a swim later on.

"#PoolParty .. must've been watching and waiting for years .. saw the opportunity and jumped right in .. #monkeyingaround#everymonkeyhasitsday courtesy @namshenoy3," she captioned the video.

Amid lockdown, Tisca is using her time to hone her filmmaking skills. She has been taking online classes on how to direct feature films.

On the work front, Tisca was last seen in crime thriller, "Hostages", which will now be televised on Star Plus from April 13.

--IANS

dc/dpb