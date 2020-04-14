Tisca dedicates 'Hostage' role to first responders, care givers

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Apr 2020 19:41:08 IST

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Actress Tisca Chopra has dedicated her role of Dr. Mira Anand in the series "Hostages" to first responders and care givers amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Tisca took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself dressed in a doctor's gear.

"#DrMiraAnand in #Hostages on @starplus .. From tonight at 10:30pm.. I humbly dedicate this role to all our first responders - doctors, nurses, hospital staff, delivery and logistics workers.. doing our little bit to entertain you, with our dream team: @madhoknikhil @sameern #sudhirmishra @ronitboseroy @d_eepak_dhar @segaldeepak @castingchhabra @aashimgulati @disneyplushotstar @applausesocial @banijayasia @starplus @surya_sharma_09 @malhaar_rathod," she captioned the image.

"Hostages",a crime thriller, is directed by Sudhir Mishra. It is an official adaptation of an Israeli series of the same name. It also stars Ronit Roy, Parvin Dabas, Aashim Gulati and Mohan Kapoor.

Amid lockdown, Tisca is using her time to hone her filmmaking skills. She has been taking online classes on how to direct feature films.

