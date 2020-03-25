Tanuj Mahashabde, who plays Iyer, in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah says "For the coming 21 days stay safe, stay happy. Avoid unwanted physical contact with people. Use namaste instead of handshakes. While we take a break for coronavirus, ensure your safety by following basic hygiene. We will fight this virus and ensure everything is back to normal."

Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah , says "Mumbai kalji gya. And not just Mumbai but everyone in the country, please take care and ensure that we collectively beat this virus. For the next 21 days, let us go back to basics and take personal hygiene very seriously. Wash hands and face with soap before eating. Avoid eating outside food and suspend all group activities."

Shyam Pathak, who plays Popatlal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, says " All single people avoid going out with friends. Try working from home and avoid travel. If you can’t cook ensure that your tiffin comes from a home cooked source. The coming 21 days of stringent discipline is all that matters in our fight against this virus."

Ambika Ranjankar, who plays Komal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, says "21 days may seem like an eternity but our collective resolve to fight the virus should be stronger than our urge to leave our homes. Eat healthy and nutritious food that will boost your immunity. Avoid catching cough or cold and take preventive measures. It will be far better for the community if we manage to hold off the virus in this crucial period. Let’s hope for the best."

Neha Metha, who plays Anjali Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, says "Let us educate people about the dos and don’ts to fight the virus. The next 21 days are the most critical for fighting off this virus during which all we need to do is avoid stepping out of our homes. Our actions today will determine how we as a society, a nation come out at the end."