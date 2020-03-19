Tom Cruise never expected Top Gun sequel to happen

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Mar 2020 06:22:41 IST

Los Angeles, March 19 (IANS) Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise never thought a "Top Gun" sequel would ever happen.

"Everywhere I went, people would be like, 'Do Top Gun', and I'm like, 'Guys, I don't know how to do it'," the actor said in an interview to Empire, on the much-anticipated sequel of 1986 hit "Top Gun".

"I don't know what the story is. I don't make movies just to make movies. I was like, 'Jerry (Bruckheimer, producer), it's never going to happen'. I honestly never thought I would make it," femalefirst.co.uk reports the Hollywood superstar as saying.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the movie will be exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Studios. In the film, Tom will be seen reprising his role as pilot Peter 'Maverick' Mitchell.

Currently, Cruise is in Surrey, UK, filming the crucial opening scene of "Mission Impossible 7", after the schedule had to be moved from Venice, Italy, reports the sun.co.uk.

The shoot was shifted from Venice to Surrey owing to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Italy has been one of the worst-affected nations reeling under the global pandemic.

In Surrey, the 57-year-old Cruise, reprising his role of super-sleuth Ethan Hunt, was spotted performing a few dangerous stunts featuring cars and bikes along a runway. He took part in an elaborate action sequence in an orange Fiat 500 that was engulfed in smoke.

