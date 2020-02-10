  1. Home
Tom Hanks does push ups with an army officer (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Feb 2020 16:31:17 IST

Tom Hanks turned heads when he dropped to the ground and did some push ups with a US army sergeant at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards.

The 63-year-old star, who lost the Best Supporting Actor award to Brad Pitt, did a few reps in his tuxedo as a group of soldiers cheered on proudly.

The 'Cast Away' actor who has a special relationship with the military was inducted as an honorary member of the U.S. Army Rangers Hall of Fame who essayed the role of a captain in the 1998 action blockbuster 'Saving Private Ryan'. The film bagged five Oscars in 1999.

Tom who was accompanied by his wife Rita Wilson at the Red Carpet, then proceeded to go inside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Taking to Twitter, a user wrote: "I must say that @tomhanks wins the PRE-OSCAR show! Push ups on the Red Carpet?!! YESSSS!!"

"@tomhanks You da man, just saw you doing some push ups with a soldier. Thank you for being awesome!!" another fan added.

Hanks was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'.

