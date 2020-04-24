  1. Home
Tom Hardy puts safety first during grocery shopping

24 Apr 2020

London, April 24 (IANS) Hollywood star Tom Hardy wore a protective mask and latex gloves while stocking up on groceries amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The 42-year-old sported a mask during the outing here and wore a white T-shirt that showed off his sleeve tattoos, reports dailymail.co.uk.

He also wore a pair of camo trousers and blue latex gloves as he carried his items back to his car.

Hardy also wore a dark grey cap and accesorised with a gold wristwatch and a pair of white trainers.

On the film front, the second installment in the "Venom" series directed by Andy Serkis and starring Hardy in the titular role (and alter ego Eddie Brock) was initially slated to be released October 2, 2020.

The upcoming movie titled "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" will now release on June 25, 2021 -- a step taken by the makers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

--IANS

nn/vnc

