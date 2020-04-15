Tom Hardy to return with 6 bedtime stories on CBeebies

Tom Hardy is all set to return to BBC kids channel 'CBeebies' for an entire week to read bedtime stories.

The 42-year-old will be reading six new stories on the channel's Bedtime Stories segment during the week which will begin on 27th April. The 'Venom' star made his CBeebies debut back in 2016 and since then, his stories have been requested more than a million times on BBC iPlayer.

Hardy has reportedly recorded six new stories, which will be released during the week starting from Monday, 27th April and will see him read alongside his pet dog Blue.

The actor said he wanted to play a part in keeping the children of the UK entertained as they are facing a tough time during the coronavirus lockdown, according to BBC. The first story, Hug Me, by Simone Ciraolo, will be showcased on CBeebeies at 6.50pm on April 27.

The other stories include Under The Same Sky by Robert Vescio and Nicky Johnston, There’s a Tiger in the Garden by Lizzy Stewart, Don’t Worry, Little Crab by Chris Haughton and The Problem With Problems by Rachel Rooney and Zehra Hicks.