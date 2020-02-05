Tom Hiddleston to star in political thriller 'White Stork'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Feb 2020 17:00:24 IST

Los Angles, Feb 5 (IANS) Tom Hiddleston, who shot to Hollywood stardom playing Loki in the Marvel movies, will star in Netflixs upcoming political thriller "White Stork".

In 'White Stork", Hiddleston will play politician James Cooper, whose parliamentary ambitions and personal life are thwarted when he becomes the subject of a vetting process by Asher Millan, reports variety.com.

The series is created, written and executive produced by "Jericho" scribe Chris Dunlop and is directed by Kristoffer Nyholm.

Hiddleston has most recently graced the big screen as Thor's nemesis Loki under the "Thor" and "Avengers" franchise. He is also set to lead Disney Plus series "Loki", which is currently being filmed.

The British actor garnered critical acclaim back in 2016 for a star turn as night manager-turned-spy Jonathan Pine in hit "The Night Manager".

"White Stork" was previously with AMC, and has been in development for several years. It was formerly titled "Spadehead".

The series is currently produced by "Sex Education" makers Eleven.

