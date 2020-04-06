  1. Home
  Tom Holland has split with girlfriend, say reports

Tom Holland has split with girlfriend, say reports

06 Apr 2020

Los Angeles, April 6 (IANS) "Spider-Man" actor Tom Holland has reportedly split with girlfriend Olivia Bolton.

Holland and Bolton were first spotted being close in 2019 but sources told The Sun newspaper the romance came to an end after they realised the spark wasn't there, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Tom and Olivia remain very close but decided recently it was best for them to be just friends rather than a couple. It was all very amicable and they both think it is for the best," said the source.

"All their friends and family think they make a lovely couple. He is totally smitten," the source added.

Holland and Bolton were childhood buddies before getting into a relationship in 2019. The two are still on good terms now.

