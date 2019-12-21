  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tom Holland's adorable birthday wish for Jake Gyllenhaal will make your day

Tom Holland's adorable birthday wish for Jake Gyllenhaal will make your day

Tom Holland's adorable birthday wish for Jake Gyllenhaal will make your day (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Dec 2019 09:31:09 IST

Actor Tom Holland had a special happy birthday wish for his "Spider-Man: Far From Home" co-star Jake Gyllenhaal on social media.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old actor took to Instagram to wish Gyllenhaal in a tongue-in-cheek way, reports etcanada.com.

Also Read: Tom Holland admires his 'Spies In Disguise' co-star Will Smith

He shared a photograph of himself and Gyllenhaal, who turned 39 on December 19, snuggling up on a couch during their press tour to promote the superhero sequel.

"He's the Mysterio to my Spider-man. Happy birthday mate. #husbandgoals," wrote Holland.

Gyllenhaal later reposted the same photograph on his Instagram, writing, "Thanks homie! #husbandgoals."

The pair's on-screen chemistry won million hearts in "Spider-Man: Far From Home". Since then, they have shared their admiration through posts.

Related Topics

NewsSunny Leone opens up on workplace harassment issue

Sunny Leone opens up on workplace harassment issue

NewsKaran Johar to launch a book on Sridevi

Karan Johar to launch a book on Sridevi

News"This is a story 20 years in the making", shares Kabir Khan over his upcoming show 'The Forgotten Army'

"This is a story 20 years in the making", shares Kabir Khan over his upcoming show 'The Forgotten Army'

NewsRajniesh Duggall to make digital debut in "The Ghost Thesis"

Rajniesh Duggall to make digital debut in "The Ghost Thesis"

NewsNever Kiss Your BestFriend promo: Meet the BFF's Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh

Never Kiss Your BestFriend promo: Meet the BFF's Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh

NewsRanbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to team up for the first time in Luv Ranjan's next

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to team up for the first time in Luv Ranjan's next

NewsSunny Leone opens up on workplace harassment issue

Sunny Leone opens up on workplace harassment issue

News'A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon' to release in India

'A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon' to release in India

NewsTom Holland's adorable birthday wish for Jake Gyllenhaal will make your day

Tom Holland's adorable birthday wish for Jake Gyllenhaal will make your day