  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Toofaan will be Farhan Akhtar's most intense and power packed performance till date!

Toofaan will be Farhan Akhtar's most intense and power packed performance till date!

Farhan Akhtar
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 01 Apr 2020 13:00:09 IST

Farhan Akhtar is one of the most talented people in Bollywood. Whether he is directing, acting, singing or producing, he always manages to come out triumphant and blow our minds and this time is around, the actor is all set to deliver a power packed performance with Toofan. 

Farhan will be essaying the  character of a boxer in Toofan and will get kicking and brawl his way to the top. As it is well said that all progress takes place outside the comfort zone, the actor is doing just that by working out day in and day out to attain his desired look for the film. 

Ever since the movie was announced it became the talk of the town. When the first look of the film was released, it broke the internet and earlier this year, a special look of Farhan in his boxing attire was released and received tremendously well. 

Farhan is acknowledged for providing the audience with a wide variety of characters on the silver screen. This time with Toofaan, he has pushed his boundaries and taken it to a whole new level.

The actor is giving it his all and getting himself ready for his performance in Toofaan. He has moulded himself into a completely new person for his film which is an Excel Entertainment production. 

Toofaan is all set to release on 18th September 2020. Farhan Akhtar will be giving us solid characters on-screen this year.

Related Topics

NewsAli Fazal turns superhero amid Covid 19 scare

Ali Fazal turns superhero amid Covid 19 scare

NewsDisney+ to launch in India

Disney+ to launch in India

NewsWhen Jenna Dewan lost a dance battle

When Jenna Dewan lost a dance battle

News Anushka Sharma shares a family photo amid COVID-19

Anushka Sharma shares a family photo amid COVID-19

NewsMark Wahlberg's adorable makeover moment with daughter

Mark Wahlberg's adorable makeover moment with daughter

NewsDrashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka kissing each other madly

Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka kissing each other madly

Fashion & LifestyleRashami Desai is glowing in yellow outfits

Rashami Desai is glowing in yellow outfits

NewsDwayne Johnson excited for Hobbs & Shaw' sequel

Dwayne Johnson excited for Hobbs & Shaw' sequel

NewsKhatron Ke Khiladi contestant Adaa Khan is trending on social media

Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Adaa Khan is trending on social media