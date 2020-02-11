  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Toon therapy: A date with Aamir Khan's popular characters

Toon therapy: A date with Aamir Khan's popular characters

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Feb 2020 20:05:55 IST

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Cartoonist Manoj Sinha has created a calendar featuring the caricature of popular characters that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has essayed over the years.

The cartoonist flew down to Mumbai to gift the calendar to the actor.

The calendar captures toon avatars of Aamir's characters in films such as "PK", "Andaz Apna Apna", "Dangal" and his upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha".

The calendar also features Aamir's characters from hits sich as "Ghajini", "3 Idiots", "Dil Chahta Hai", "Secret Superstar", "Lagaan" and "Taare Zameen Par".

Aamir currently awaits the release of "Laal Singh Chaddha" in December this year. The film is self-produced by Aamir, and directed by "Secret Superstar" maker Advait Chandan. The film is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit "Forrest Gump", starring Tom Hanks.

Aamir's film also features Kareena Kapoor and Tamil star Vijay Sethupati, and is slated to open on Christmas.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsOscars 2020: Netizens laud Bong Joon-ho after historic win

Oscars 2020: Netizens laud Bong Joon-ho after historic win

NewsKartik Aaryan shares an adorable snap with Sara Ali Khan

Kartik Aaryan shares an adorable snap with Sara Ali Khan

NewsBigg Boss 13 Winner Prediction Poll check out who will win

Bigg Boss 13 Winner Prediction Poll check out who will win

NewsEminem opens up on his 2020 Oscars performance

Eminem opens up on his 2020 Oscars performance

NewsEnrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova surprise fans as they welcome their third child

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova surprise fans as they welcome their third child

NewsBaaghi 3: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor look killer in 'Dus Bahane' 2.0 song poster

Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor look killer in 'Dus Bahane' 2.0 song poster

Movie ReviewYahan Sabhi Gyani Hain movie review: disjointed, juvenile & unfunny

Yahan Sabhi Gyani Hain movie review: disjointed, juvenile & unfunny

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Get Ready' by Pitbull ft Blake Shelton

Song Lyrics of 'Get Ready' by Pitbull ft Blake Shelton

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Tu Yaad Aya by Adnan Sami

Song Lyrics of Tu Yaad Aya by Adnan Sami