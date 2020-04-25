Top music stars release signature masks to aid musicians affected by COVID-19

Los Angeles, April 25 (IANS) Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, The Weekend and The Rolling Stones are among music stars releasing cloth face masks to raise money for musicians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reusable are priced at $15 each. reports pagesix.com.

Grande's mask features a single tear drop reminiscent of her "No tears left to cry" merchandise, Eilish's offering includes her "Blohsh" logo in neon green. The Rolling Stones' mask features its iconic "lips and tongue" logo.

Bieber's mask features his name in a graffiti style lettering, and The Weeknd's offering comes with XO on the front, adorned by a heart.

Meanwhile, Eilish urged her fans to "take responsibility" during the coronavirus pandemic through Instagram.

"I've seen a lot of young people out in the world, all over the place, going to the club or going to the beach or just going out and hanging out, and it's really irresponsible. Please take responsibility for your endurance of this," she said.

The artistes involved in the project belong to the Universal Music Group, and the charity is part of the company's "We've Got You Covered" initiative. The net proceeds of the masks will go to MusiCares, which is working to support the music community affected by the virus crisis.

