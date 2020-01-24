Toronto-based Tamil rapper Shan Vincent de Paul set to tour India

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Jan 2020 21:41:27 IST

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Toronto-based Tamil rapper Shan Vincent de Paul will perform in Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Chennai in February.

The rapper caught attention of many Indians with his "Mrithangam Raps" series last year. The year also saw him donning the director's hat, with six music videos to his name.

"Touring India has been inevitable for me," says Shan, on the tour titled "OH GAWD".

"I've always received so much love from the fans in India and it was just a matter of when. Though I have been practicing my music and art in Toronto for the majority of my career, India has embraced me like no other place in the world.

"This tour very much feels like a homecoming to me. To re-connect with my South Asian community and build with an audience that has been supporting me for a long time, means everything to me. It will also be the first time we debut the 'Mrithangam Raps' series live as well. Exciting!" he added.

He will also be performing songs from his upcoming album "Made in Jaffna" as well as material from his collaborative album with hip-hop artiste Yanchan, titled "IYAAA".

