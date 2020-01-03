Travis Scott will headline Coachella 2020

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Jan 2020 14:53:34 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 3 (IANS) Rapper Travis Scott is all set to headline the 21st annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The fest is held across two weekends in Indio city of California in April.

Scott will join the newly reunited band Rage Against the Machine and Frank Ocean as headlining acts at the world famous festival in the desert near Palm Springs, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Coachella made the announcement on its website on Thursday. The event is planned for April 10-12 and April 17-19.

Scott first played at Coachella in 2017, around the same time he met now ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

Rage Against the Machine recently reunited and last played at the coveted festival as a headlining act in 2007. The band, including Zack de la Rocha, Tim Commerford, Tom Morello and Brad Wilk, were on an eight-year hiatus before announcing plans to tour again late last year.

Frank Ocean made his first Coachella appearance in 2012.

