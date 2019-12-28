  1. Home
  3. Tribute video to 'Simmba' delivers message against rape

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Dec 2019 21:08:58 IST

Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Rohit Shettys cop-drama "Simmba" was released on December 28 last year, and the makers released a special video to mark the occasion.

The video is a collage of various scenes from the movie, and it delivers the strong message that the police will take severe action against culprits of rape.

Recently, disturbing news of brutal rapes and murder of women in several parts of the country including Hyderabad and Unnao have been making headlines. Social media has also been abuzz with anger and protests.

"Simmba" featuring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan was a huge hit.

The next instalment in Rohit Shetty's cop-drama universe will be the Akshay Kumar-starrer "Sooryavanshi", which is slated to hit the theatres on March 27, 2020.

--IANS

abh/vnc

