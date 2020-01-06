Troll calls Vaani Kapoor 'malnourished', actress replies

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Jan 2020 14:05:08 IST

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Actress Vaani Kapoor gave a befitting reply to a troll who asked her if she was "suffering from malnutrition".

Vaani on Monday morning treated her fans to a new photograph of herself on Instagram. In the image, the "War" actress is seen wearing gym wear and flaunting her svelte figure.

She captioned the image: "Back to the grind".

Soon after the actress posted the picture, a user commented: "Suffering from malnutrition are ya?"

To which, Vaani replied: "Why don't you find something productive to do in life? Please stop being harsh on yourself life is so much better... Stop reflecting hate."

Another user questioned her why she did not get the iPhone 11.

Vaani said: "Cuz I'm happy with what I have... Didn't feel the need to impress you."

The 31-year-old's latest photograph currently has over 1,71,799 likes.

On the work front, Vaani will next be seen in "Shamshera" along with Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

--IANS

dc/bg

