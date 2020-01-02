Trolls have field day as Malaika shares cosy pic with Arjun Kapoor

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 02 Jan 2020 17:02:07 IST

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Malaika Arora has shared a photo where she is seen kissing Arjun Kapoor on his left cheek, and social media has reacted with mixed response. Trolls, particularly, have become active, posting caustic comments as response to the photo.

"Sun, star, light, happiness.......2020", wrote Malaika, with the picture.

However, her sunny mood did not rub off on all netizens.

One user commented: "@arjunkapoor you didn't learn a thing from vivek oberoi career right".

Another unkind post read: "Divorce ki wajah".

"It's son, star, light," went one cheeky comment.

Still another user wrote: "Bacha with aunty".

However, there were some fans, too, who lauded the couple and wished them best in the comments section. A fan noted how Arjun and Malaika make a sweet couple, while another expressed that the lovebirds should tie the knot soon.

Recently, Arjun was photographed with ladylove Malaika while celebrating Christmas together, and their photos went viral on social media.

--IANS

abh/vnc

