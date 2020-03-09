  1. Home
09 Mar 2020

Sunny Leone is a mother of three kids, Nisha Weber Kaur, Noah Singh Weber, and Asher Singh Weber. She is not just a fantastic dancer and actress but also a caring mother and a loving wife.

We have seen Sunny Leone in glamourous western attire many times before, but when she adorns her curvaceous figure in a traditional outfit, the sight is way too surreal.

Check out the Sunny Leone's traditional outfit below:

Sunny Leone looks stunning in yellow lehengas. She looked giddy with happiness as they pose for the paps.

Sunny Leone sizzles in lehenga choli

Sunny Leone Looks Mesmerizing in Blue Anarkali

Sunny Leone looks so beautiful

