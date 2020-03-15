Tulsi Kumar avoids throwing grand b'day party due to COVID-19

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Mar 2020 02:04:22 IST

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Singer Tulsi Kumar has turned a year older on Sunday, and she intends to keep her birthday a low-key affair due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"Birthday celebrations for me is not necessarily about throwing a party or such , it's about spending quality time with your family and close set of friends.

"This year it's going to be a dinner with my family since I am not planning to have a gathering. I don't want to do anything big because of the coronavirus and it's a very serious situation ...so it's better to avoid any kind of mass gatherings ," Tulsi said.

She "will be at home with her close family and have a meal together".

"This truly is my idea of birthday celebration this year. I really hope everything gets back to normal at the earliest," Tulsi added.

Tulsi is best know for her songs like "Hum mar jayenge" and "Tera ban jaunga".

