Tulsi Kumar to record reprised version of Malang song 'Phir na milen kabhi'

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) After singing reprised versions of the hit songs of "Kabir Singh", singer Tulsi Kumar will now come up with the reprised version of Ankit Tiwari's song "Phir na milen kabhi" from "Malang".

"The minute I heard the song I called Ankit (Tiwari) to appreciate the depth of the melody. I connected to this song the very first time I heard it and I wanted to do a different version of it, however, the lyrics and the melody remain the same. The way I've rendered and reproduced the track for the reprised version is very different from the original," she said.

Tulsi also shared her experience recording the track.

"Bharat Goel, who's the music producer and I were closely involved to bring out this track. I wanted to bring into it a certain intensity and emotion which people can relate to. Everyone in their lives has gone through breakups and moved on. I revived those moments in my head while recording the song," she added.

Tulsi rose to fame singing "Tum jo aaye" in the 2010 film, "Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai".

