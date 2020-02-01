There is no feeling worse for someone in love compared to the one where they’re far away from their loved one. Such is their influence over you that they not only become a part of your life, but a habit.

You can’t sleep without seeing them, nor are you happy when they’re not around. ALTBalaji, known for emoting these emotions via its musical originals, has once perfectly depicted these feelings in their latest soundtrack BIBA from Dil Hi Toh Hai season 3.

With fans already playing the heart-wrenching number ‘Rondi Akhiyan’ from the web-series, the show has dropped yet another song. Titled, ‘Biba’, the song is sung by the talented duo of Shahid Mallya and Asees Kaur, composed by Gaurav Dagaonkar and penned by Kunwar Juneja.

As Ritwik and Palak’s can’t seem to stop thinking about each other, ‘Biba’ perfectly encapsulates the roller coaster of emotions in the third installment of the web-series.

Speaking on the song, Shahid Mallya said, “For a song that expresses the feeling of distance between two people who miss each other, Biba hits all the right notes.

Each one of us have gone through these emotions, and it’s amazing when you have such fine lyrics to convey these special moments. The show has already earned a fan following, hence it was important to croon out a track that matches the frenzy. It’s a song that’ll forever stay in my heart and I hope that audiences like it as well.”

After the resounding success of the first two seasons, ALTBalaji once again brought back the next chapter in Palak and Ritwik’s life (played by Yogita Bihani and Karan Kundrra respectively). With season 2 ending on a ‘not so happy’ note, season 3 takes a two-year lap post-Ritwik’s and Palak’s accident. Viewers can now stream 10 episodes of the web-series on ALTBalaji. The next 20 episodes will be live on ALTBalaji in February.