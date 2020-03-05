  1. Home
Tusshar Kapoor shared an adorable picture of his son Laksshya

Tusshar Kapoor
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Mar 2020 11:45:37 IST

Golmaal Again fame actor Tusshar Kapoor became a proud single parent after he brought home baby boy Laksshya Kapoor through surrogacy in 2016. And since then the toddler became the center of his world. His Instagram is full of Laksshya’s pictures.

Today Tusshar Kapoor shared an adorable picture of his son Laksshya and himself. In the picture, he can be seen reading a bedtime story to his son.

Tusshar Kapoor wrote, Reading a bedtime story to my son about sustainability & environmental protection is my way of making a small change for our planet! Let's Celebrate Earth Day, Every Day! Make conscious efforts to bring small changes that can make a big difference. What are YOU doing to save our earth? I challenge @ektarkapoor @neelamkotharisoni @chainanisunil @aftabshivdasani @meenaiyerofficial & @renudc to make a difference. Tag your 5 friends and challenge them to make a difference, too!

Let’s take a look at some adorable father-son pictures below:

