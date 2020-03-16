TV actor Dinesh Mehta to play 'king of snakes' in 'Meri Gudiya'

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Dinesh Mehta has bagged a pivotal role in the show "Meri Gudiya". He will be seen as the "king of snakes".

"I'm happy to play king of snakes, Vasuki in the show. My role in the show is positive. After playing negative characters for a long time, it feels good to play such a positive role. I am quite excited about it," he said.

Apart from "Meri Gudiya", Dinesh is also essaying the crucial role of Lord Shiva in the mythological show "Santoshi Maa - Sunaye Vrat Kathayein".

"Meri Gudiya" airs on Star Bharat.

