  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV actor Kushal Punjabi passes away

TV actor Kushal Punjabi passes away

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 27 Dec 2019 10:30:08 IST

TV actor Kushal Punjabi, who was recently seen in Ishq Mein Marjaawaan, passed away at the young age of 37 . His friend and TV actor Karanvir Bohra confirmed the news.

Karanvir Bohra shared this sad news on his Instagram and expressed his sudden death. The cause of death is still unknown.

Also Read: Christmas 2019: Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Parth Samthaan and others celebrate Christmas

Karanvir Bohra shared photos and captioned, “Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I'm gonna miss you so much #kushlani You will always be rememberd sad a guy who lived a full life. #dancingdaddy #fit #lifeenthusiast #biker #smilingface #onelifeliveitright #restinpeace #omnamoshivaya”

He was married to Audrey Dolhen and they have a son together.

Other TV actors are also shocked and deeply saddened by this news. Shweta Tiwari commented, “What??? Oh my god! When? And how? .Karan Patel commented, “When did this happen ??” Ravi Dubey commented, “What?????”

He who won the TV reality game show, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout. He has also worked in movies like Lakshya, Kaal, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal and Ssshhhhh.

Check out Karanvir Bohra’s post below:

Kushal Punjabi

Karanvir Bohra's Instagram post. Check out the post

Related Topics

NewsJamie Foxx to be honoured with this prestigious award

Jamie Foxx to be honoured with this prestigious award

NewsKiara Advani ends 2019 on a Good Note

Kiara Advani ends 2019 on a Good Note

NewsSaif Ali Khan's song 'Ole ole' to be recreated

Saif Ali Khan's song 'Ole ole' to be recreated

NewsKylie Minogue to make a comeback with iconic TV series 'Neighbours'

Kylie Minogue to make a comeback with iconic TV series 'Neighbours'

NewsVidyut Jammwal to star in a romantic thriller film

Vidyut Jammwal to star in a romantic thriller film

NewsEvan Rachel Wood calls 'Cats' worst movie she ever saw

Evan Rachel Wood calls 'Cats' worst movie she ever saw

NewsHilary Duff and Matthew Koma share behind-the-scenes snaps from their wedding

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma share behind-the-scenes snaps from their wedding

NewsInside videos and pictures: Salman Khan cuts birthday cake with Salim Khan and Ahil

Inside videos and pictures: Salman Khan cuts birthday cake with Salim Khan and Ahil

NewsBollywood celebrities arrive at Salman Khan's birthday bash

Bollywood celebrities arrive at Salman Khan's birthday bash