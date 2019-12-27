TV actor Kushal Punjabi passes away

TV actor Kushal Punjabi, who was recently seen in Ishq Mein Marjaawaan, passed away at the young age of 37 . His friend and TV actor Karanvir Bohra confirmed the news.

Karanvir Bohra shared this sad news on his Instagram and expressed his sudden death. The cause of death is still unknown.

Also Read: Christmas 2019: Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Parth Samthaan and others celebrate Christmas

Karanvir Bohra shared photos and captioned, “Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I'm gonna miss you so much #kushlani You will always be rememberd sad a guy who lived a full life. #dancingdaddy #fit #lifeenthusiast #biker #smilingface #onelifeliveitright #restinpeace #omnamoshivaya”

He was married to Audrey Dolhen and they have a son together.

Other TV actors are also shocked and deeply saddened by this news. Shweta Tiwari commented, “What??? Oh my god! When? And how? .Karan Patel commented, “When did this happen ??” Ravi Dubey commented, “What?????”

He who won the TV reality game show, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout. He has also worked in movies like Lakshya, Kaal, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal and Ssshhhhh.

Check out Karanvir Bohra’s post below:

Kushal Punjabi

Karanvir Bohra's Instagram post. Check out the post