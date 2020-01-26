TV actors are getting accepted in films now: Mohit Malhotra

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Actor Mohit Malhotra of "Splitsvilla" fame will soon be seen in his first Bollywood project "Hacked". He says TV actors are getting accepted in films now.

Mohit said that the line between TV and films is blurring now.

"I think the times are changing now. TV actors are definitely getting accepted in films now. Also, with TV actors, you already have a following and people know you. It adds to the marketing of the film and Bollywood seems to have realised this by now," he said.

Talking about his role in the film "Hacked", he said: "I am playing the protagonist in the film who finally helps to 'unhack' things."

He also got the chance to work with actor Hina Khan and loved it. "Hina Khan is a sweetheart to work with. We had a lot of fun on the sets. She and I would have long chats on her healthy eating habits and I wouldn't stop bingeing on her healthy snacks all day long," he said.

Talking about the kind of films that he wants to do, he said: "I would like to do films that are content-driven. Content is the key for me. If the content is a star, it will make me a superstar. So, I am all in for the good, out-of-the-box, relatable content and I am totally going to ride on it."

