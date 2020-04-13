TV actors recommend comedy films during a quarantine

During this time of social distancing, everything is under lockdown and people are being forced to stay at home. Here are some of the films that are sure to lift up your mood.

Rishina Kandhari: Andaaz Apna Apna and Satte pe Satta are two of my favourite comedy films. I saw these recently and they are hilarious. Comedy films perk up your mood and are great to watch, especially during this time.

Parull Chaudhry: I love Hera Pheri and Jaane Bhi do Yaaro, I have watched both of them so many times. They crack me up and have some amazing performances. They are an absolute watch in times of quarantine

Kunal Thakur: I would like to recommend Hera Pheri, Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal is amazing too, Chup Chup Ke in which Shahid Kapoor is there…it is a crazy movie and everyone's comic time is very good in that be it Paresh Rawal ji, Rajpal Yadav Ji, Om Puri Ji and Shahid himself. Another favourite of mine is Bheja Fry, you should watch Vinay Pathak, he is really amazing. These are the films I would like to recommend during this time.

Amrita Prakash: One would have to be- Munnabhai MBBS - because it is not just be funny but also witty, intelligent and heartwarming. I think it was the turning point in Bollywood from slapstick comedy to more real and slice of life comedy. Also, the performances are phenomenal. The second one that I love is Peepli Live by Aamir Khan Productions. It is not a big-budget film but has absolutely spectacular performances. A strong, gripping story with intelligent, subtle humour. It is the best attempt at satire that I've seen in Bollywood till now.

Shashank Vyas: Andaz Apna Apna and Hera Pheri are the best situational comedy films. All the actors are brilliant in both films. I love them both.

Shweta Rohira: I am enjoying the classics and would recommend them because laughter is the best therapy. The movies that I have enjoyed in this quarantine phase are Andaz Apna Apna, Jaane Bhi do Yaaro, Chup ke chup ke, Khatha Meetha, Angoor

Aparna Dixit: Andaz Apna Apna and Bhool Bhulaiya are my favourites. Andaz Apna Apna for being hilarious and Bhool Bhulaiya for Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s performances.

Arjun Bijlani: Andaz Apna Apna and Hera Pheri are amazing. Both films make you laugh uncontrollably.

Aniruudh Dave: Andaz Apna Apna and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. Andaz Apna Apna for everyone's performance and timing and Jaane Bhi Do Yaar for its subtle comedy.

Amal Sehrawat: Katha set against the backdrop of Mumbai chawl is amazing. It’s the story of 2 friends; Farooq Shaikh And Naseeruddin Shah. Both of them have opposite personalities and ideologies and when they stay together, this contrast creates sarcastic humour. Malamal which stars Naseeruddin Shah also has a lovely concept where he has to spend 30 Crores in 30 days and if he does so he shall inherit his grandfather's property of 300 crores The hitch is he can't buy anything and can't tell this anyone.

Rohitashv Gour: My favourite film is Chalti ka Naam Gadi and the second one is Jaane Bhi do Yaaro. I also like Shaukeen, the old one. These films have very good characters, scripts, dialogues, timing as well as songs. The storytelling is very simple and beautiful.

Sharad Malhotra: Andaz Apna Apna and chameli ki Shaadi have extremely funny scripts, great content, fantastic performances, strong repeat value and are trendsetters in their own unique ways. These are cult movies.

Vijayendra Kumeria: Andaaz Apna Apna is my all-time favourite comedy film. All the characters and their dialogue deliveries are hilarious. I also like Hera Pheri, the confusion and the pace of the film is amazing.

Mrunal Jain: I like Garam Masala for its hot content and Hey Babyy, as I loved the comic timing of everyone.