The lockdown has got all of us cooking and sweeping our houses. However, a few of us are blessed with live-in servants. Here is how the ones without house help are managing.

Vijayendra Kumeria: I am lucky that I have a house help who stays with me here only and they are like family to us. We don’t put the entire burden on them. As the lockdown has been extended, I have a lot of free time.

I try to do something or the other. I love cooking and this one time, I was cooking and the food was almost ready, I kept the flame on high and came to the hall. We were all watching the news and no one even realized that the food was burning.

Mrunal Jain: I do jhaadu daily and my mother does the cooking. My wife does the poocha and dusting. We share our responsibilities. We are managing just fine because we are constantly helping each other.

Rohitashv Gour: I have a friend who stays alone. He doesn’t have any house help either. But he knows to cook. So he is managing just fine I guess.

Rahul Sharma: I am managing everything alone. I clean I cook. As a responsible person, I am following all the guidelines taking precautions. I am staying home and staying safe. I talk to my family regularly, who are in Rajasthan. I consult my mom about what to cook. Things are manageable right now and I am also learning.

Rishina Kandhari: When Corona started, at that time my househelp was little unwell and she got a fever, so had given her off for a few days. She was well and ready to get back to work but the lockdown started and so she could not come.

I am managing all the household work, from cooking to dusting, and by the end of the day, I am tired. I hate dirty things in the house. I want everything should be kept in a particular place. While cooking, I use cooking, I use the pans’ lids as my savior so that the gravy doesn’t come on my face. My mother has taught me that a girl should know everything whether you have to do it or not.