TV actress kills ex-boyfriend in front of husband

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Dec 2019 18:12:14 IST

Chennai, Dec 31 (IANS) A 42-year-old Tamil television actress killed her former boyfriend by smashing his head with a log and hammer in front of her husband.

The actress, identified as S. Devi, killed her former boyfriend at her sister's house at Kolathur in the early hours on Monday, according to a report in The Times of India.

The report states that she allegedly killed him after he insisted that she resume their relationship.

S. Devi later surrendered to the police. After an inquiry, the police also held her husband B Sankar, her sister S Lakshmi and Lakshmi's husband Sawariyar, 53, and charged them with the murder of M Ravi, 38, a film technician. The accused have been sent to jail.

