TV stars unite to pay tribute to BR Ambedkar

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Several actors of Indian television including Gracy Singh, Aasif Sheikh and Jagannath Nivangune are coming together to celebrate the birth of anniversary BR Ambedkar, who is regarded as the architect of the Constitution of India.

Every year, April 14 is observed as Ambedkar Jayanti, and this year TV actors are coming ogether to pay him tribute.

"Babasaheb is one of the most prominent voices in Indian history. Be it his fight for equality, women empowerment, or his involvement in the reformation of education; he has impacted the lives of every Indian," said Gracy.

Actor Prasad Jawade said Dr Ambedkar laid the foundation of a unified India by bringing millions of Indians under the ambit of one nation and one constitution. His teachings and philosophy still resonate with the Indians across the country, even today.

"As we celebrate the birth anniversary of Babasaheb on April 14th, I urge everyone to come forward and join us in paying a special tribute to him on &TV," he said, talking about the channel's "Ek Desh Ek Awaaz" initiative.

Actor Jagannath Nivangune called Dr Ambedkar "a leader par excellence. His work has touched and impacted the lives of all Indians".

Actress Sneha Wagh said "Babasaheb has been an inspiration to many. His ability to challenge and mobilize a revolution that redefined the democracy for the Indian soil made him one of the greatest leaders of our times".

Aasif grew up reading stories of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, and his fight for equality has had a great influence on him. "Dr Ambedkar has been the most powerful advocate of equality and fraternity in modern India," he said.

--IANS

nn/vnc