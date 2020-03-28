  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Twinkle Khanna reveals why hubby Akshay Kumar gave 25cr to PM CARES Fund

Twinkle Khanna reveals why hubby Akshay Kumar gave 25cr to PM CARES Fund

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Mar 2020 21:33:03 IST

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) On Saturday, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar announced that he will donate Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM CAREs fund in order to do his part to support the government's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. His wife Twinkle Khanna has revealed what urged Akshay to take this decision of donating such a whopping amount.

Taking to Twitter, Twinkle Khanna wrote: "The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, 'I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing'."

Meanwhile, netizens are lauding Akshay Kumar's initiative at a time when the nation is going through a crisis. Since Saturday evening, keywords like Akshay Kumar, Akshay Ji, Khiladi and 25 crores have been trending on Twitter.

A user tweeted: "#AkshayKumar always stand along the nation when it faces any Disaster or crisis, Huge Respect sir @akshaykumar !! Hopefully we'll overcome and survive this corona pandemic as well."

Another user wrote: "You are asli khiladi sir, I and whole India salute u."

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsLionel Richie admits he 'hates' Stevie Wonder

Lionel Richie admits he 'hates' Stevie Wonder

NewsCoronavirus Outbreak: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri to conduct online master classes

Coronavirus Outbreak: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri to conduct online master classes

NewsHere's how Jesy Nelson deals with trolls & haters

Here's how Jesy Nelson deals with trolls & haters

NewsSupernatural, The Flash season endings postponed amid Covid-19 scare

Supernatural, The Flash season endings postponed amid Covid-19 scare

NewsRobert Pattinson's 'The Batman' shoot postponed amid Covid-19 scare

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' shoot postponed amid Covid-19 scare

NewsKylie Jenner refutes Coronavirus infection rumours

Kylie Jenner refutes Coronavirus infection rumours

Fashion & LifestyleDipika Kakar, Deepika Padukone, Surbhi Jyoti and other celebs slaying in 'Jhoomar Tikka'

Dipika Kakar, Deepika Padukone, Surbhi Jyoti and other celebs slaying in 'Jhoomar Tikka'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Dance Again' by Selena Gomez

Song Lyrics of 'Dance Again' by Selena Gomez

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Know Your Worth' by Khalid & Disclosure

Song Lyrics of 'Know Your Worth' by Khalid & Disclosure