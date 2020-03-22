  1. Home
  2. News
  3. #TwitterAntakshari: Smriti Irani says K.Jo's fave 'Lag ja gale' is wrong song right now

#TwitterAntakshari: Smriti Irani says K.Jo's fave 'Lag ja gale' is wrong song right now

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Mar 2020 18:08:59 IST

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) As India is observes Janata Curfew on Sunday, Union Minister for the Ministry of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani encouraged netizens to participate in 'online antakshari' to fight boredom amid coronavirus lockdown.

"We are a 130 crore family so tag karna mushkil hai ki next kaun gaana uthayega isiliye sing / tweet a song coz ye apni marzi wala #TwitterAntakshari hai," Smriti tweeted.

Seeing her tweet, many celebs, including Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor participated in the game.

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared that antakshari is his favourite game to pass time. Not only this, he also mentioned his favourite song "Lag jaa gale".

"Helloji! Antakshari is my favourite time pass activity! To main Zaroor contribute karna chahoonga... with my favourite song...

Lag ja gale ... ke phir ye haseen raat ho na ho... Shayad phir is janam mein mulakat ho na ho... ab aapki bari," Karan wrote.

Responding to Karan's song, Smriti took a humourous dig at him.

She said that "lag jaa gale " is the wrong song during corona.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsArnold Schwarzenegger's after-school charity gets million dollars donation

Arnold Schwarzenegger's after-school charity gets million dollars donation

NewsDaniel Craig's dream was to play Superman or Spider-Man

Daniel Craig's dream was to play Superman or Spider-Man

NewsAriana Grande sings Whitney Houston hit song amid COVID-19 isolation

Ariana Grande sings Whitney Houston hit song amid COVID-19 isolation

NewsShraddha Kapoor's "O Stree” gets a twist; she has an apt advice for everyone to stay safe.

Shraddha Kapoor's "O Stree” gets a twist; she has an apt advice for everyone to stay safe.

NewsAmidst Corona scare, Terence Lewis takes the virtual route for teaching dance!

Amidst Corona scare, Terence Lewis takes the virtual route for teaching dance!

NewsCoronavirus scare: Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar's powerful message to the fans amid COVID-19

Coronavirus scare: Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar's powerful message to the fans amid COVID-19

NewsBig B, Akshay, Hrithik take part in Janata Curfew clapping initiative

Big B, Akshay, Hrithik take part in Janata Curfew clapping initiative

Movie ReviewDheet Patangey review : Of Life, Cricket, Dreams and more..

Dheet Patangey review : Of Life, Cricket, Dreams and more..

Fashion & LifestyleDrape Story: Rashami Desai, Anushka Sharma, Jennifer Winget and other celebs Plain Color Saree look

Drape Story: Rashami Desai, Anushka Sharma, Jennifer Winget and other celebs Plain Color Saree look