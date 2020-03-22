TwitterAntakshari: Smriti Irani says K.Jo's fave 'Lag ja gale' is wrong song right now

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) As India is observes Janata Curfew on Sunday, Union Minister for the Ministry of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani encouraged netizens to participate in 'online antakshari' to fight boredom amid coronavirus lockdown.

"We are a 130 crore family so tag karna mushkil hai ki next kaun gaana uthayega isiliye sing / tweet a song coz ye apni marzi wala #TwitterAntakshari hai," Smriti tweeted.

Seeing her tweet, many celebs, including Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor participated in the game.

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared that antakshari is his favourite game to pass time. Not only this, he also mentioned his favourite song "Lag jaa gale".

"Helloji! Antakshari is my favourite time pass activity! To main Zaroor contribute karna chahoonga... with my favourite song...

Lag ja gale ... ke phir ye haseen raat ho na ho... Shayad phir is janam mein mulakat ho na ho... ab aapki bari," Karan wrote.

Responding to Karan's song, Smriti took a humourous dig at him.

She said that "lag jaa gale " is the wrong song during corona.

