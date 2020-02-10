Cricketer Umesh Yadav who is popularly known as the ‘Vidharbha Express’ has always been vocal about his struggles during the initial days in his career.

However, not many people know that the bowler was very keen on joining the Police and had undergone rigorous training for the same. During a candid conversation with Karan Wahi for the latest episode of Zing Game On.

Yadav recalled instances from his training days. He revealed that he missed joining the Police force by mere 2 points. Although he was not selected, he is grateful that his cricketing career took off and he got an opportunity to play for India.

While the cricketer gave his fans a sneak peek into his life, he also played some fun games with the host Karan Wahi. As a part of a special act he mouthed some popular policeman dialogues from cult Bollywood movies that left everyone in awe.

Umesh Yadav said, “I was training to be a part of the police force and I missed being a part of it by 2 points. I wanted to work for the country and give back to the society.

Wanting to join the police force, it was my way of doing my bit. At first I was a little disheartened, but I am glad that my career as a bowler worked in my favour and I got an opportunity to play for my country.”