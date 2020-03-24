Under COVID-19 quarantine, Namish Taneja bakes cake for pet dog

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Mar 2020 19:02:09 IST

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Television actor Namish Taneja is putting self-quarantine to good use, and is spending quality time with his little Shihtzu named Queen.

In this free time, Namish decided to bake his dog a very special treat. He made her a cute customised cake with her picture on it. The actor also matched the colours on the cake with his dog's outfit.

Namish, popularly known as Vivek Vardhan Singh in the Colors show "Vidya", said: "I love spending time with Queen, due to my work schedule I hardly get enough time to spend with her. Since I am at home these days, I made sure I spent most of my time with her. She likes being pampered, so I thought why not bake a cake for her."

He added: "The moment I kept the cake in front of her, she immediately gobbled the whole thing in no time! It's good, during these trying times, to find happiness in little things, even if it is something as small as baking a cake for my pet."

