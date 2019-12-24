Upcoming Web series in 2020

India’s leading homegrown OTT platform once again proved it’s mettle, with content and innovation being the two main pillars this year. 2019 witnessed some great work with the homegrown platform having launched 23 originals this year alone.

With mass engaging content to the most riveting shows, the platform has emerged as the fastest growing and most talked-about OTT platform in India. ALTBalaji currently has a strong content library with 53 originals.

ALTBalaji has built a legacy of creating iconic shows and equally powerful sequels like Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2, Karle Tu Bhe Mohabbat 3, M-O-M: Mission Over Mars, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, The Verdict - State vs Nanavati, Broken…But Beautiful 2, Ragini MMS Returns 2 among others which have been lauded by the audience and for the year 2020 as well ALTBalaji has bigger plans.

Along with showcasing progressive and path-breaking content, the platform is also associated with a wide talent pool of top-notch actors, writers, and directors, who are expanding the boundaries of entertainment as we have known it so far. Here’s a list of some upcoming shows for the year 2020.

It happened in Calcutta and Gandii Baat Season 4

Gandii Baat Season 4

With its depiction of some real-life incidents and topics which are often brushed under the carpet, ALTBalaji’s Gandii Baat regaled the audience through three seasons. Now, in the new year, ALTBalaji will launch the fourth season of the popular show with four new episodes.

Code M

Code M is the story of an Indian Army lawyer, Monica Mehra played by Jennifer Winget, who uncovers an uncomfortable truth while investigating an open and close case of a militant encounter.

This truth exposes a secret so explosive that it not only destroys a family in its wake but shakes up the entire Indian Army. Jennifer Winget will be sharing the screen space with Tanuj Virwani, Rajat Kapoor and Seema Biswas in ALTBalaji's courtroom drama. The actress plays an army officer in her first web series.

Mentalhood

Mentalhood will showcase the topsy-turvy ride of the various kinds of mothers that exist and how they manoeuvre their way through unreasonable expectations to raise their children. How multitasking becomes a habit and constant worrying and guilt become their nature forms the crux of the show.

The series will also mark the digital debut of the popular Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor along with a bunch of talented other actors like Shilpa Shukla, Sandhya Mridul, Tillotama Shome, Shruti Seth, Dino Morea, Sanjay Suri amongst others.

It happened in Calcutta

The series revolves around a young girl, Kusum ( Naghma Rizwan ) who aspires to become an esteemed doctor in the city. She gets into Calcutta Medical college to make her dreams come true.

Cupid strikes in this riveting tale when she meets the handsome stud of the college, Ronobir ( Karan Kundrra ) and falls in love with him. The web series is set against the backdrop of Kolkata of the 1960s and 70s. The show will star Karan Kundra in the lead and will introduce a new face Naghma Rizwan who will play the titular role of Kusum.

Dil Hi Toh Hai Season 3

After two successful seasons, ALTBalaji will be back with the third season of Dil Hi Toh Hai where the story will go-ahead post-Rithvik’s and Palak’s Accident, the show takes a two-year leap. Along with Karan Kkundra and Yogita Bihani the series will witness a few more additions in the cast.

Class of 2020

An out and out Teenage Drama starring the very popular Rohan Mehra and Chetna Pande that follows the lives of a group of teenagers who share the same classroom every day. The show comes as a sequel to Vikas Gupta's Class Of 2017. We experience how their lives are actually entwined with each other, how they overcome and deal with each and every emotion that comes their way.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Season 3

The second season of the romantic drama ended with Ana (Mona Singh) getting to know of Poonam (Gurdeep Kohli) and Rohit’s (Ronit Roy) intimate night and then walking out of Rohit’s life with Rohit and Poonam look around in shock. It remains to be seen what lies next in the lives of Ana and Rohit. Will things remain the same and normal or will this pair, who loved each other immensely and fought against all odds to be together, be broken and despise each other?

Mumbhai

MumBhai is an action drama, based on the friendship between a cop and a gangster. The narrative will revolve around friendship between a cop and a criminal, set in the milieu of Mumbai’s underbelly and in the time span from the late 90s to early 2000. The series will star Angad Bedi, Sikander Kher and Sandeepa Dhar in the lead roles.