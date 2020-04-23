'Upload' is a new world, imagined thoroughly: Writer Greg Daniels

Los Angeles, April 23 (IANS) Emmy Award-winning writer Greg Daniels says his upcoming show "Upload" is a genre mash-up of comedy, sci-fi, mystery and romance.

Created by Daniels, "Upload" is a quirky sci-fi comedy, set to launch on May 1 on Amazon Prime Video. The series follows the life of a young app developer, Nathan Brown, who ends up in the hospital following a self-driving car accident, needing to decide his fate.

"I always loved science fiction when I was a kid and I thought I'd write my own science fiction short stories so I worked on that a little bit and then I started 'The Office' and then we had a writers' strike in 2008 and while I was down there, I pitched this ('Upload') as a sort of a Harry Potterish book. When 'The Office' was over in 2012, I was looking around for another thing and I was like, 'What about that cool book that I was working on?' So then I turned it into a TV show and pitched it all over the place in 2013. Luckily one of the original executives who I pitched it to from Amazon liked it and they bought it and, and then I've been working on it since then," said Daniels, creator and executive producer of "Upload".

He continued: "I set it ('Upload'') in the near future and this upload idea which is actually in, being discussed is the, probably the most unusual thing that has happened. Everything else is just an extrapolation of stuff we already have. 'Upload' is a new world, it's not a world that exists but it's very thoroughly imagined and I think it's really fun for people to enter into a thoroughly imagined world with lots of people to follow and details to remember that are gonna come back and characters that are in that world only."

"Audiences are really going to like to get to know some really fun actors that they might not have seen before playing interesting characters in a setting that's got a lot of visual interest and a lot of novelty and that makes you think and that makes you feel. I'm hopeful that people that have liked the work I've previously done of, they're gonna find something to like here and maybe enjoy the fact that it's a different genre or like a genre mashup of comedy, comedy, sci-fi, mystery, romance mashup," he added.

The Amazon Original show stars Andy Allo, Robbie Amell, Kevin Bigley, Owen Daniels, Allegra Edwards and Zainab Johnson. It is set in the future (2033) where technological advancements such as hologram phones, 3D food printers and automated grocery stores are the norm, and humans can choose to be "uploaded" into a virtual afterlife when they find themselves near-death.

