Our Bollywood stars are trying there level best to spread as much awareness as they can about this pandemic, and that includes extending their hearts and hands overseas to rope in other like minded people. The supremely talent and gorgeous actress Urvashi Rautela is also doing her beat by posting and urging people to stay safe and take necessary precautions.

She also did her part by collaborating with Andrew. B. Bachelor aka King Bach from 'Vine'. The two celebrities have gone live on social networking site Instagram.T

he whole point to go live with King bach was to create a good awareness in india and Internationally. Because most people are not taking COVID-19 seriously at this point.' Me and King Bach urged the people to copreate with the government and medical team whatever they say we have to follow them, we have to take precautions. It will only help us to Stay safe, for that you have to stay indoors and break the chain, so that we can get a healthy and COVID free India. She said.

This live consist of Urvashi and King Bach answering COVID-19 related questions asked by their respective fans.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).The disease was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province in central China, and has since spread globally, resulting in the 2019–20 coronavirus pandemic.