Urvashi Rautela in lacy corset is 'a magnetic being of frequency'

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) When it comes to entertaining fans with scorching new videos and pictures on social media, actress-former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela is in a zone of her own. Keeping up her current form of one picture almost every day, Urvashi has posted a new snapshot that defines oomph all over again.

On Instagram, her latest 'release' is a picture in white lacy corset, teamed with hot pants and a white shirt. The image seems to be taken in her balcony.

"I'm a magnetic being of frequency and I attract all that is meant for me," she captioned the image, she captioned the image, which has got over 501k likes in less than two hours since her upload.

Recently, Urvashi set social media ablaze in black swimsuit. She had also shared a video where the actress can be seen enjoying a scrumptious breakfast spread on a floating tray.

The B-Town hottie and internet sensation recently got trolled for repeating her bikini in previous posts.

