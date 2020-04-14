  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Urvashi Rautela in lacy corset is 'a magnetic being of frequency'

Urvashi Rautela in lacy corset is 'a magnetic being of frequency'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Apr 2020 17:52:25 IST

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) When it comes to entertaining fans with scorching new videos and pictures on social media, actress-former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela is in a zone of her own. Keeping up her current form of one picture almost every day, Urvashi has posted a new snapshot that defines oomph all over again.

On Instagram, her latest 'release' is a picture in white lacy corset, teamed with hot pants and a white shirt. The image seems to be taken in her balcony.

"I'm a magnetic being of frequency and I attract all that is meant for me," she captioned the image, she captioned the image, which has got over 501k likes in less than two hours since her upload.

Recently, Urvashi set social media ablaze in black swimsuit. She had also shared a video where the actress can be seen enjoying a scrumptious breakfast spread on a floating tray.

The B-Town hottie and internet sensation recently got trolled for repeating her bikini in previous posts.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsShraddha Kapoor shares a 'Stree' message for everyone

Shraddha Kapoor shares a 'Stree' message for everyone

NewsCovid-19: Jennifer Lopez reunites with former ex P. Diddy to raise funds

Covid-19: Jennifer Lopez reunites with former ex P. Diddy to raise funds

NewsShweta Tiwari suggests her top 5 books to read while at home!

Shweta Tiwari suggests her top 5 books to read while at home!

NewsShraddha Kapoor has created a niche of her own in Bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor has created a niche of her own in Bollywood

NewsDemi Lovato, Sam Smith team up for a new song

Demi Lovato, Sam Smith team up for a new song

NewsIs Kate Beckinsale dating this 22-year-old mysterious man?

Is Kate Beckinsale dating this 22-year-old mysterious man?

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Midnight' by Alesso ft. Liam Payne

Song Lyrics of 'Midnight' by Alesso ft. Liam Payne

NewsShraddha Kapoor shares a 'Stree' message for everyone

Shraddha Kapoor shares a 'Stree' message for everyone

FeatureJacqueline Fernandez's songs on top of our playlists!

Jacqueline Fernandez's songs on top of our playlists!