Urvashi Rautela is her 'own muse'

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Former beauty queen and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has yet again treated her fans with a sizzling picture of herself in a bikini on social media.

In the photograph she shared on Instagram, Urvashi is seen striking a pose in a bottle green coloured bikini laying on a trunk of a tree. She has completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and a hat which is kept on her knee.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "I AM MY OWN MUSE"

On Tuesday, Urvashi treated her fans with a video of herself playing beach volleyball.

Urvashi shared the clip on Instagram, where she hits the sea in a white-and-fluorescent lim -bikini playing beach volleyball, even as the song "Something new" by Wiz Khalifa featuring Ty Dolla $ign plays in the background.

"Beach Volleyball : Invented by men, perfected by women." Bump, set, spike it that's the way we like it ," she captioned the clip, which has been viewed by over two million times.

On the work front, Urvashi's latest music video is "Beat pe thumka".

