Urvashi Rautela reminisces about her Miss Universe sojourn

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Apr 2020 20:13:36 IST

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela went down memory lane, reminiscing about the time she represented India at the Miss Universe pagaent.

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a stunning photograph of herself in a magenta bikini with a sash that has "India" written on it. She completed her look with a sizzling red lipstick and smokey eye make-up.

"Miss Universe #universeunited , always united while we're apart love and miss you @realpaulashugart," she captioned the image, which has garnered over 1.2 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Urvashi had earlier shared a photograph of herself from her Miss Universe days.

She is seen donning a white sequinned dress with a plunging neckline paired with white drop earrings and fiery red lipstick.

On the work front, Urvashi's latest music video "Beat Pe Thumka".

