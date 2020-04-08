Urvashi Rautela's bikini breakfast in the pool

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial | 08 Apr 2020

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Urvashi Rautela is one celebrity who keeps entertaining fans with her sizzlng pictures and videos every now and then, helping them bust the boredom and stress of lockdown. Her latest post on Instagram is a video where the actress can be seen enjoying a scrumptious breakfast spread on a tray that is floating her!

Needless to mention, fans are delighted, to watch a bikini-clad Urvashi and her pool feast.

"Looking very beautiful and stunning. I like that bikini," A fan commented.

"Will you marry me?" another fan gushed.

The B-Town hottie and internet sensation recently got trolled for repeating her bikini in previous posts. On her recent post, one user commented: "Before this post I was thinking you have only one bikini. But you proved me wrong!"

--IANS

abh/vnc

